KP CM launches spring tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah officially inaugurated the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign, 2024 in the province by planting a sapling at the Chief Minister’s House lawn in Peshawar on Tuesday.
Under this campaign, over 12 million saplings will be planted across the province. Approximately five million saplings are allocated for the Central Southern Region-I in Peshawar, 3.806 million for the Northern Forest Region-II in Abbottabad, and 3.784 million for the Malakand Forest Region-III in Swat. A total of 212 plantation activities will be conducted throughout the province for this initiative.
Speaking at the ceremony, the caretaker Chief Minister emphasized the indispensable role of forests in human survival, particularly in the face of increasing natural disasters caused by climate change. He underscored the necessity of result-oriented approaches to protect existing forests and promote large-scale plantations for a significant increase in the province’s forest cover.
Arshad Hussain Shah highlighted the vital importance of the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign and urged active participation from all segments of society.
He called it a national obligation and collective responsibility to ensure a pollution-free, clean, and green environment for future generations.