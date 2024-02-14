KP CM launches spring tree plantation drive

Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Our Staff Reporter
February 14, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Ar­shad Hussain Shah officially inau­gurated the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign, 2024 in the province by planting a sapling at the Chief Min­ister’s House lawn in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Under this campaign, over 12 million saplings will be planted across the province. Approximately five million saplings are allocated for the Central Southern Region-I in Peshawar, 3.806 million for the Northern Forest Region-II in Ab­bottabad, and 3.784 million for the Malakand Forest Region-III in Swat. A total of 212 plantation ac­tivities will be conducted through­out the province for this initiative.

Speaking at the ceremony, the caretaker Chief Minister empha­sized the indispensable role of forests in human survival, par­ticularly in the face of increasing natural disasters caused by cli­mate change. He underscored the necessity of result-oriented ap­proaches to protect existing for­ests and promote large-scale plan­tations for a significant increase in the province’s forest cover.

Arshad Hussain Shah highlight­ed the vital importance of the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign and urged active participation from all segments of society. 

He called it a national obligation and collective responsibility to en­sure a pollution-free, clean, and green environment for future gen­erations.

