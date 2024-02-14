KP Governor to launch innovative online campus management system

PESHAWAR - Governor of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali is set to introduce a groundbreaking ‘Online Campus Management System’ through the Gov­ernor’s official portal.

This initiative has been designed to en­hance transparency and accountability in the education sector which will provide compre­hensive compliance de­tails, including adher­ence to the 2% minority quota in education and the 5% employment quota.

The announcement was made by KP Gover­nor, Haji Ghulam Ali in recent meeting with Pro­gramme Manager Qamar Naseem here on Tuesday.

The Governor reiter­ated the government’s commitment to safe­guarding the rights and entitlements of all com­munities, particular­ly vulnerable groups. He underscored the impor­tance of this campus in­formation management system in realising the said objectives.

The online system will offer a wide array of in­formation, such as the number of teachers, stu­dents, and persons with disabilities, gender-seg­regated data, and finan­cial details including rev­enue, budget, grants, and expenses.

This system marks a significant step forward in streamlining campus management and ensur­ing that educational in­stitutions comply with government quotas and regulations.

Furthermore, Gover­nor Haji Ghulam Ali also announced the imminent launch of an online com­plaint redressal mecha­nism.

This platform also aims to offer swift respons­es to aggrieved students regarding quota issues within ten days and en­suring that grievances are addressed promptly and efficiently.

“Our commitment to protecting the rights of minorities and other vul­nerable groups is unwav­ering.

This new system will ensure that education­al institutions in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa are transparent, account­able, and inclusive, re­flecting our dedication to upholding the val­ues of equality and fair­ness,” he stated.

Principal Secretary to the Governor Mazhar Ir­shad said that the Gov­ernor Secretariat is ful­ly committed to ensuring transparency and ac­countability. “We will take all necessary mea­sures to ensure that uni­versities in KP uphold the rights and entitle­ments of all vulnera­ble groups, including re­ligious minorities,” he added.

Programme Manag­er Qamar Naseem, ex­pressed gratitude to­wards the Governor’s efforts, stating, “We thank Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for his sup­port and commitment towards improving the rights of minorities.”

This initiative is a sig­nificant milestone in our journey towards creat­ing an inclusive and eq­uitable education system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Qamar added.