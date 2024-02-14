KP minister opens child protection unit in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - Provisional Caretaker Minister for Social Wel­fare, Special Education, and Women Empower­ment, Justice (Retd) Ar­shad Qaiser on Tuesday stated that the govern­ment is determined to fulfil its international and national responsibil­ities for the protection of children.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration cere­mony of the Child Pro­tection Unit in collab­oration with UNICEF, under the supervision of the Department of So­cial Welfare, Special Edu­cation, and Women Em­powerment government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said that establishing Child Pro­tection Units in every district of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and strength­ening the Child Protec­tion Help Line 1121 are among the priorities of the government for the welfare of children.

Arshad Qaiser said that the inauguration of the Child Protection Unit in Abbottabad is a crucial milestone in strengthen­ing the child protection system in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. He appreciated the comprehensive sys­tem for the protection of children established by Secretary of Social Wel­fare and Special Educa­tion, Dr Anila Mahfooz Darani, Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Za­heer-ul-Islam, and Chief Protection Officer UNICEF Peshawar Ijaz Muham­mad Khan, and Child Pro­tection Specialist Suhail Ahmed for their efforts in ensuring cooperation be­tween stakeholders.

Commissioner Haz­ara Division Syed Za­heer-ul-Islam while ad­dressing the ceremony said that children are the most precious as­set of the nation and it is the duty of the gov­ernment and all mem­bers of society to pro­vide them with all kinds of protection. He as­sured that all line de­partments will cooper­ate fully in this regard.

Speaking on the occa­sion, Additional Secre­tary Social Welfare Fa­rooq, Chief Protection Officer Ijaz Muhammad Khan, UNICEF Field Of­ficer Aridoula Razaq, Sosan, UNICEF Child Protection Specialist Is­lamabad, Suhail Ahmed, UNICEF Child Protection Specialist Peshawar, and others also addressed and briefed on children’s rights and protection.