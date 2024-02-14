LESCO disconnects WASA connections

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has disconnected power supply to WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) for non-payment of dues. The company’s spokesman disclosed to media here Tuesday that the WASA’s electricity connections were disconnected on the instructions of the LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, adding that WASA was in default of Rs 5,967 million and despite several notices by LESCO, the dues were not paid by the WASA authorities. The LESCO Chief says that WASA’s electricity supply would not be restored until dues are cleared.

LESCO DETECTS 434 POWER PILFERERS IN 24 HOURS

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 434 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 154th day of grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 194 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft.