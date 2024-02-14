Man commits suicide after killing wife, four children in Chakwal

CHAKWAL/ FAISALABAD - In a heart-wrenching incident, a man killed his wife and four chil­dren on Tuesday before committing suicide in Chakwal, According to police, the disturbing incident took place in Muzzdalfa Town in the lim­its of Chakwal city police station, private news channels reported.

The man after killing his wife, and four children committed suicide, their bodies were shifted to nearby Hospital, while police started inves­tigation for his identification and ascertaining real cause of the death.

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE

A man committed suicide by jump­ing under the wheels of a moving train near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, he was identified as Qasim s/o Ishaq (31), a resident of Abdullahpur.

According to eyewitnesses, Qasim was standing alongside the railway crossing near Tariqabad, Jhumra road, when all of sudden, he threw himself before the train.

The body was handed over to the family after completing legal formal­ities by railway police.