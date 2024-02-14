Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Martyrdom of police constable remembered

Agencies
February 14, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali paid tribute to the martyred police constable Liaqat Ali and laid a floral wreath on the his grave here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by the SSP Operations Rana Mu­hammad Ashraf and DSP Harram Gate Ibraheem Khan, the CPO Sadiq Ali offered Fatiha on the grave of the martyred constable Liaqat Ali. The police officials also gave a guard of honor to the martyr.

Speaking on the occasion, the city police offi­cer paid rich tribute to the constable for render­ing sacrifice for the noble cause. He said that the nation always feels proud of the martyrs, adding that they were the real heroes of the country and their sacrifices could never be forgotten.

Agencies

