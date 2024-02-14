Maryam says Nawaz isn't quitting politics, will guide the governments

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday rejected the impression that three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif is leaving politics, saying he would actively participate in political activities and guide the party’s government both in Centre and Punjab.

“If not accepting the office of prime minister is construed as Nawaz Sharif quitting politics, then there is no truth in it,” she said in a post shared on X – the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

He would not only aggressively contribute to politics during the next five years but also act as a patron of the governments in Centre and Punjab, said Maryam who is the political scion of the elder Sharif and will now run Pakistan’s most populace province.

At the same time, she also explained the reasons behind Nawaz not leading the government this time round which would have given him the unmatched distinction of serving Pakistan for fourth time.

Maryam said the people had given a clear majority to Nawaz for his previous three stints as prime minister. “He has made it clear in his speeches during election campaign that he would not become part of any coalition government,” she added.

The remarks came as Nawaz even on the polling day had asked the people to give a clear mandate through simple majority – a target necessary for any government head to execute his policies without any making compromise to appease the coalition partners.

“Those who know Nawaz Sharif’s disposition understand Nawaz Sharif’s principled stance,” the PML-N chief organiser wrote on the microblogging website.

Maryam, who is set to become the first woman to assume charge as chief minister in any province of Pakistan, said Shehbaz Sharif and she were his soldiers.

The two were bound to follow his orders and would work under his leadership and guidance, said Maryam.

