Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Meeting reviews steps for anti-polio drive

APP
February 14, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

LOWER DIR   -   Dep­uty Commissioner Lower Dir, Wasil Khan on Tues­day chaired a meeting to review preparations for the anti-polio campaign scheduled from Febru­ary 26 to March 1.

The meeting among oth­ers was attended by Med­ical Superintendent Tai­margara Hospital, Dr Ali Asghar, Divisional EPI Co­ordinator, Dr Mansoor and the officials concerned. The meeting was also briefed about field for­mations, indicators and preparations being made for the success of the po­lio campaign. Chairing the meeting, the DC di­rected to address vaccina­tion refusal cases, vigilant monitoring and holding of morning assemblies during anti-polio cam­paign. He also directed po­lice authorities to provide foolproof security to polio workers and share their security plan with the health department.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024