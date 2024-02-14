Meeting reviews steps for anti-polio drive

LOWER DIR - Dep­uty Commissioner Lower Dir, Wasil Khan on Tues­day chaired a meeting to review preparations for the anti-polio campaign scheduled from Febru­ary 26 to March 1.

The meeting among oth­ers was attended by Med­ical Superintendent Tai­margara Hospital, Dr Ali Asghar, Divisional EPI Co­ordinator, Dr Mansoor and the officials concerned. The meeting was also briefed about field for­mations, indicators and preparations being made for the success of the po­lio campaign. Chairing the meeting, the DC di­rected to address vaccina­tion refusal cases, vigilant monitoring and holding of morning assemblies during anti-polio cam­paign. He also directed po­lice authorities to provide foolproof security to polio workers and share their security plan with the health department.