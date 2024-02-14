Mini interchange ‘Rehmani Khel’ renamed as ‘Shah Esa’ interchange

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Commit­tee on Communications on Tuesday unanimously recom­mended renaming the Mini In­terchange ‘Rehmani Khel’ at the CPEC Road to ‘Shah Esa’ in­terchange, responding to the demands of the general public and Tehsil Local Government Paharpur, District D I Khan.

Chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha at the Parliament House, the Senate Communications Committee discussed the res­olution passed during the Teh­sil Paharpur session. The com­mittee approved the proposal, emphasising the sentiments of the general public attached to renowned saint Shah Esa in the area, with no disputes among the community. They directed the ministry to take appropriate measures in this regard.

Earlier, the committee ad­dressed an urgent appeal to transfer the project from the B&A Department to NHA Paki­stan. The public petition, pre­sented by Malak Abdul Qayum Mosa Khail, highlighted cor­ruption in the mega project in­volving the construction and expansion of Digri Shabozai to Taunsa Sharif, N-70 to N 55 (length, 175 km Balochistan and 65km Punjab). The min­istry officials explained to the committee that NHA lacked the financial resources for the federalisation of any new road, even for operation and main­tenance of its existing road network. The committee de­bated that if NHA desires to take up the project, it would only be possible on a Depos­it Work basis, requiring con­sent from the provincial gov­ernments of Balochistan and Punjab, along with the trans­fer of requisite funds and con­ditional NOCs from concerned provincial departments. Con­sequently, the committee de­ferred the matter, instructing the summoning of concerned provincial departments to brief on the project works as per the NHA code.

The committee also received a briefing on the NHA Hyder­abad-Sukkur Motorway Project, a crucial stretch for the com­pletion of the Peshawar-Ka­rachi Motorway (PKM). Offi­cials stated that the project, spanning 306km with a 6-lane fenced motorway, 15 inter­changes, and 5 service stations on each side, is a top priority for the government and Nation­al Highway Authority (NHA). Anticipating acceleration with the formation of the new gov­ernment, the committee was briefed on the revised project cost of Rs308.194 billion. The matter was deferred for further deliberation and report.

The consideration of crite­ria for the construction of in­terchanges and right of way on motorways was also de­ferred. The committee chair­man emphasized that the mat­ter pertains to policy-making and should be deferred until the formation of the new gov­ernment.

The meeting was attend­ed by Senators Shamim Afri­di, Danesh Kumar, and Sena­tor Abida Muhammad Azeem alongside representatives from attached departments.