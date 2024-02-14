More than 200m will vote in Indonesian election today

JAKARTA - More than 200 million eligible voters will head to the polls in Indonesia today (Wednesday), in what is billed as the world’s biggest single-day election.

The sprawling Southeast Asian nation, the world’s third-largest electoral democracy and larg­est Muslim-majority country, has made impressive gains since the fall of the late dictator Suharto’s authoritarian regime in 1998 – morphing into one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies and economies.

Hosting a vote in the world’s largest archipelagic nation is a huge effort. The country is wider than the United States and straddles three time zones. It is made up of over 18,000 islands and islets, of which 6,000 are inhabited, and over 150 languages spoken across its breadth. The campaign has been dominated by big personalities in a decisive elec­tion that will also select some 20,000 other nation­al and provincial lawmakers. Younger Indonesians are key, with around half of registered voters be­ing under the age of 40, according to the General Election Commission. Job opportunities are top of mind for many voters, with presidential hopefuls vowing to propel the country’s economic growth fueled by rich natural resources and trade oppor­tunities. But climate change and illegal logging challenge Indonesia’s sustainable future. The race is a three-way contest between a former army gen­eral and two former governors. Prabowo Subianto, 72, a former military general and incumbent de­fense minister, is running for president for a third time, and he’s leading the polls.