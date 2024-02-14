Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

MPA elect Abdul Aziz Junejo passes away

Our Staff Reporter
February 14, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Engr Abdul Aziz Junejo, the recently elected MPA from Khairpur Nathan Shah, district Dadu, passed away due to health complications here on Tuesday.

Abdul Aziz Junejo was elected MPA from PPP on PS-80 on the February 8 polls.

He breathed his last in a private hospital here in the early hours of Tuesday morning due to health complications.

Junejo has been declared as the winner as he secured 52,131 votes in the February 8 elec­tions held on PS-80.

The news of his passing away has sent shock­waves through the political circles. The family sources confirmed the sad demise of MPA elect Abdul Aziz Junejo.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1707800612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024