MPA elect Abdul Aziz Junejo passes away

KARACHI - Engr Abdul Aziz Junejo, the recently elected MPA from Khairpur Nathan Shah, district Dadu, passed away due to health complications here on Tuesday.

Abdul Aziz Junejo was elected MPA from PPP on PS-80 on the February 8 polls.

He breathed his last in a private hospital here in the early hours of Tuesday morning due to health complications.

Junejo has been declared as the winner as he secured 52,131 votes in the February 8 elec­tions held on PS-80.

The news of his passing away has sent shock­waves through the political circles. The family sources confirmed the sad demise of MPA elect Abdul Aziz Junejo.