MQM agrees to join ruling coalition in centre

ISLAMABAD - Since the parleys among the political parties for the formation of new government have started, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) has emerged as the third major party and agreed to work as a coalition partner in the upcoming government in the centre.
MQM-P has secured 17 seats of National Assembly from different constituencies. With the agreement of working as an allied partner, the upcoming ruling party [PML-N] will also offer some ministries in the centre.
Background discussions with the senior members revealed that MQMP will get a maximum of three federal ministries. The party has so far not formally asked about particular ministries, as after the formation of the government the main parties will hold meetings on it. Political experts viewed that since PPP has refused to be part of the federal government so the ruling party will have a cushion to accommodate MQM-P and other coalition partners in the federal government. According to the results, the independents backed by PTI have secured nearly hundred seats but are not in a position to form the government in the centre. Though MWM has offered to merge independent candidates with it to get reserved seats but still not in a position to secure majority. According to the results of general elections, Independent candidates managed to get 101 seats out of these 92 are backed by the PTI. The former ruling party [PML-N] managed to secure 75 seats and PPP has won 54 seats. The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F 04, PML-Q 03, while the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Balochistan National Party won two seats each. Among smaller parties, the MWM, National Party, PML-Z, BAP, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party have won one seat each, according to the provisional results. The Independent candidates, under the Constitution, may join any political parliamentary party within three days after notification of the ECP. The party which merges the independent candidates would get more reserve seats for women and non-Muslims in the National Assembly.