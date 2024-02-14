Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

MQM agrees to join ruling coalition in centre

MQM agrees to join ruling coalition in centre
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
February 14, 2024
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Since the parleys among the political parties for the formation of new government have started, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) has emerged as the third major party and agreed to work as a coalition partner in the upcoming government in the centre.

MQM-P has secured 17 seats of National Assembly from different constituencies. With the agreement of working as an allied partner, the upcoming ruling party [PML-N] will also offer some ministries in the centre.

Background discussions with the senior members revealed that MQMP will get a maximum of three federal ministries. The party has so far not formally asked about particular ministries, as after the forma­tion of the government the main parties will hold meetings on it. Political ex­perts viewed that since PPP has refused to be part of the federal government so the ruling party will have a cushion to accommodate MQM-P and other coalition partners in the federal gov­ernment. According to the results, the independents backed by PTI have secured nearly hundred seats but are not in a position to form the government in the cen­tre. Though MWM has of­fered to merge independent candidates with it to get re­served seats but still not in a position to secure majori­ty. According to the results of general elections, Indepen­dent candidates managed to get 101 seats out of these 92 are backed by the PTI. The former ruling party [PML-N] managed to secure 75 seats and PPP has won 54 seats. The MQM-P won in 17 con­stituencies, JUI-F 04, PML-Q 03, while the Istehkam-e-Pa­kistan Party and Balochistan National Party won two seats each. Among smaller parties, the MWM, Nation­al Party, PML-Z, BAP, Pash­tunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party have won one seat each, according to the provisional results. The In­dependent candidates, un­der the Constitution, may join any political parlia­mentary party within three days after notification of the ECP. The party which merg­es the independent candi­dates would get more re­serve seats for women and non-Muslims in the Nation­al Assembly.

Shehbaz PM, Maryam Punjab CM nominated

Tags:

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1707800612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024