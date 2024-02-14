MQM agrees to join ruling coalition in centre

ISLAMABAD - Since the parleys among the political parties for the formation of new government have started, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) has emerged as the third major party and agreed to work as a coalition partner in the upcoming government in the centre.

MQM-P has secured 17 seats of National Assembly from different constituencies. With the agreement of working as an allied partner, the upcoming ruling party [PML-N] will also offer some ministries in the centre.

Background discussions with the senior members revealed that MQMP will get a maximum of three federal ministries. The party has so far not formally asked about particular ministries, as after the forma­tion of the government the main parties will hold meetings on it. Political ex­perts viewed that since PPP has refused to be part of the federal government so the ruling party will have a cushion to accommodate MQM-P and other coalition partners in the federal gov­ernment. According to the results, the independents backed by PTI have secured nearly hundred seats but are not in a position to form the government in the cen­tre. Though MWM has of­fered to merge independent candidates with it to get re­served seats but still not in a position to secure majori­ty. According to the results of general elections, Indepen­dent candidates managed to get 101 seats out of these 92 are backed by the PTI. The former ruling party [PML-N] managed to secure 75 seats and PPP has won 54 seats. The MQM-P won in 17 con­stituencies, JUI-F 04, PML-Q 03, while the Istehkam-e-Pa­kistan Party and Balochistan National Party won two seats each. Among smaller parties, the MWM, Nation­al Party, PML-Z, BAP, Pash­tunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party have won one seat each, according to the provisional results. The In­dependent candidates, un­der the Constitution, may join any political parlia­mentary party within three days after notification of the ECP. The party which merg­es the independent candi­dates would get more re­serve seats for women and non-Muslims in the Nation­al Assembly.