MQM-P 'offered' six ministries in next govt

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has been 'offered' six ministries in the upcoming federal cabinet after the party decided to vote for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate for the prime minister’s slot.

The Khalid-led party, which has won 17 NA seats following the February 8 nationwide elections as per unofficial results, was given an offer of six ministries, including four federal ministers, state minister, and an adviser.

Sources added that the ministries included information technology (IT), overseas Pakistanis, port and shipping, health, and others.

The sources also revealed that one of the key allies in the six-party alliance had shown reluctance to join the next cabinet until its prescribed constitutional amendments were not made part of the Constitution.