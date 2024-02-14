Muhammad Tanvir Ashraf appointed acting MD WASA

RAWALPINDI - The government has appointed Muhammad Salim Ashraf as acting Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), informed spokesman of civic body on Tuesday. A notification in this regard has also been issued on behalf of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman, he said. According to him, the Punjab government, following orders of Chief Secretary, has given Managing Director Engineering Muhammad Salim Ashraf the additional charge of MD WASA.
He was appointed as acting MD of civic body after Muhammad Tanvir, the former MD, had reached to age of superannuation on January 31. “Muhammad Salim Ashraf has been appointed the MD WASA for 90 days by the government,” the spokesman said. Muhammad Salim Ashraf, who had assumed the charge as MD, said that serving citizens of Rawalpindi will be his prime responsibility. He said that he managed to get funds of billions of rupees from Asian Development Bank for execution of water supply schemes in Rawalpindi.