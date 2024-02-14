Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Muhammad Tanvir Ashraf appointed acting MD WASA

Israr Ahmad
February 14, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  The government has ap­pointed Muhammad Salim Ashraf as acting Manag­ing Director (MD) of Wa­ter and Sanitation Agency (WASA), informed spokes­man of civic body on Tues­day. A notification in this regard has also been is­sued on behalf of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman, he said. Ac­cording to him, the Pun­jab government, following orders of Chief Secretary, has given Managing Di­rector Engineering Mu­hammad Salim Ashraf the additional charge of MD WASA. 

He was appointed as act­ing MD of civic body after Muhammad Tanvir, the for­mer MD, had reached to age of superannuation on Janu­ary 31. “Muhammad Salim Ashraf has been appoint­ed the MD WASA for 90 days by the government,” the spokesman said. Mu­hammad Salim Ashraf, who had assumed the charge as MD, said that serving citi­zens of Rawalpindi will be his prime responsibility. He said that he managed to get funds of billions of ru­pees from Asian Develop­ment Bank for execution of water supply schemes in Rawalpindi.

Webinar on “Big Data in Space Sciences” today

Israr Ahmad

