Murad Ali Shah emerges as strong contender for Sindh CM: Sources

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Murad Ali Shah has emerged as a strong candidate for the slot of Sindh Chief Minister.

Sources said Shah would likely be elected as chief minister of Sindh for the third time.

On the other hand, former provincial minister Sharjeel Memon and Nasir Hussain Shah are also racing for the slot.

The sources said Sohail Anwar Sial might also be part of the Sindh cabinet while members from the previous cabinet might also get ministerial offices.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is in a strong position with 84 seats and the MQM has grabbed second position with 28 seats in the Sindh Assembly.