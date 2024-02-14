Wednesday, February 14, 2024
NA session any day before Feb 29: Solangi

Web Desk
9:54 PM | February 14, 2024
National

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said Wednesday that the inaugural session of the new National Assembly would be summoned in accordance with the law.


In conversation with journalists, he said in accordance with the law, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was required to issue official results within 14 days of the elections.

As per the Constitution, he stated, the president could convene the National Assembly’s session within 21 days of the polling date.

“The last date for convening the NA session is February 29 and it can be summoned on any day before it.”

