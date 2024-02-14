Nawaz Sharif nominates Shehbaz Sharif for slot of PM

PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has nominated party President Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the slot of the Prime Minister.

This was stated by PML-N's Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb in a post on her X handle. She said Maryam Nawaz has been nominated for the seat of Punjab's Chief Minister.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N Quaid has thanked the people of Pakistan as well as all the political parties and their leaders who provided political support.

She said Nawaz Sharif has expressed his firm belief that as a result of these decisions, Pakistan will come out of economic crisis and inflation.