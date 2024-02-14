Nawaz, Shehbaz consider names for federal cabinet

Former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif discussed names for the federal cabinet during a meeting here on Wednesday.

According to party sources, the junior Sharif briefed his elder brother on the meetings with various allies.

They said that after formation of the government, a 25-member federal cabinet is likely to be formed. The MQM will likely get three to five ministries, they added.

Meanwhile, the MQM is considering the names of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Aminul Haque and Khawaja Izharul Hasan.

Sources said the names of 15 senior leaders were being considered for the federal cabinet by the Muslim League-N. They include Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar and Shiza Khawaja.

The names of Riazul Haq, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Sardar Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Raja Qamar Islam and Rana Tanveer Hussain are also being considered for the federal cabinet.

It may be recalled that the PML-N on Tuesday nominated Shehbaz as its candidate for the prime minister slot and Maryam Nawaz for the office of Punjab chief minister.

The final announcement regarding the prime ministerial candidate will be coordinated with allied parties. Party chief Nawaz Sharif has endorsed both Shehbaz and Maryam for the coveted slots.