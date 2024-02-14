No talks with PML-N, PPP for govts making, repeats Imran

RAWALPINDI, ISLAMABAD - Incarcerated founding chairman PTI Imran Khan has made it clear that his party would not make coalition with PPP or PML-N for government formation at any level terming them money laundering syndicates.
“We won’t make coalition government with PPP or PMLN because they’re money laundering syndicates, we need dollars in Pakistan right now, but they (PPP, PML-N) will only launder dollars from Pakistan,” said Imran Khan while informally talking to media persons at the Adyala Jail, Rawalpindi, yesterday on the occasion of court hearing of May 9 riots cases.
He claimed that PML-N, PPP, and MQM have won the seats with the help of the establishment, and we won’t talk to them. I’ve met Rauf Hassan today and have also informed him about our decisions. I’ve also told him to gather out winning candidates.
“I’ve nominated Ali Amin Gandapur as our chief minister candidate in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw and we’ll form a strong government in the province,” Imran said with conviction.
Earlier, court Judge Ejaz Asif presided over the hearing where the challan copies were to be distributed to the 498 accused in May 9 cases. Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi were present at the courtroom in Adyala Jail premises.
On the occasion, challan copies were not provided to the case accused. The court hearing was later adjourned till February 28.
“I did not meet anyone and I’m not going to Banigala residence. We’re even trying to bring Bushra Bibi to Adyala jail,” Khan replied while answering a question about whether someone had met him at the jail for a deal or not.
“I’ve been saying for quite a while that only free and fair elections will bring political stability in the country but these rigged elections will only bring more instability and economic crisis,” said Imran Khan.
He further said that these were the most rigged elections in the history of Pakistan. “Every party is standing against the rigging; media and observers have also been talking about the rigging,” he said.
When asked Imran Khan how he knew about the elections, he said, “There’s a punishment which I’m facing from courts and there’s another punishment for me to watch PTV.”
In a message from the jail through his family, Imran expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his supporters and followers for “entrusting PTI with a resounding two-thirds majority in the general elections even in the face of harassment and threats.”
At the same time, he warned his political opponents against the “misadventure of forming a government with stolen votes.”
“It was heartening to see the massive turnout. The families voting together, including women and children—truly exemplified the essence of democracy,” said the PTI founding chairman.
Imran stated that as the people of Pakistan had clearly pronounced their verdict, there was a dire need for democracy and fairness in Pakistan’s elections. “I warn against the misadventure of forming a government with stolen votes. Such daylight robbery will not only be disrespect to the citizens, but will also push the country’s economy further into a downward spiral,” he maintained.
Meanwhile, talking to media, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that their party, upon the directives of the founding chairman Imran Khan, will join hands with Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen (MWM) to form its governments in Centre and Punjab.
“Those who have emerged victorious in the [February 8] polls, should be allowed to form the government as it is their right [do do so], he said while conveying Khan’s message.
Meanwhile, welcoming the development, MWM chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas has said that the party would unconditionally accept the PTI founder’s decisions. In a separate statement made by PTI leader Barrister Gohar, the party would announce its candidates for prime ministership as well as Punjab’s chief minister along with constitutional posts of KP and National Assembly’s speaker and deputy speaker by Thursday.