Over 1.5m children to be vaccinated in Faisalabad anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD - A week-long fresh round of anti-polio drive will start in the district from Febru­ary 26 and continue till March 3.

During the campaign, 4,869 teams includ­ing fixed, transit and mobile will administer anti-polio drops to more than 1.5 million children up to five years of age. The polio staff will go door to door to vaccinate chil­dren against crippling disease apart from bus stands, hospitals, public places, railway stations, private transport stands etc.

In order to review the arrangements, a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held which was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr. Shahab Aslam. He directed that all available resources should be used to make the upcoming anti-polio campaign in the district hundred percent successful and it should be implemented according to the micro-plan.

He clarified that every round of polio has much importance, so the relevant staff should fulfill their responsibili­ties properly. CEO health Dr Asfand Yar briefed the meeting about arrangements for the campaign.

RPO DIRECTS ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY AGAINST KITE FLYING

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muham­mad Abid Khan on Tuesday taking notice of a boy’s death during kite flying, issued instructions to take strict departmental action against the concerned SHOs and SDPOs in case of any untoward incident took place from kite flying in the region.

According to a spokesperson, the RPO issued special directions to CPO Fais­alabad, DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot regarding the prevention of kite flying and strict implementation of Kite Flying Ordinance.

He warned that if any untoward inci­dent occurs due to kite flying, strict de­partmental action would be taken against the concerned SHO and SDPOs.

In the past, several mishaps were re­ported in which human lives have been lost. Therefore, all district heads should take effective measures to prevent kite flying in their respective districts, he said.

A comprehensive crackdown should be launched against kite flyers with the help of a special branch. He further directed for the constitution of special teams at district level to curb kite manufactur­ing in addition to setting up pickets to stop the delivery of kite flying material. A zero tolerance policy should be adopted against kite flying at all levels, he said.

He also directed for starting an aware­ness campaign on print/electronic me­dia about the dangers of kite flying so that parents can cooperate with the administration and police to stop their children from this bloody sport.