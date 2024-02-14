Parvez Elahi gets bail in ‘illegal’ appointments case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president and former Punjab chief minister, Parvez Elahi in an ‘illegal’ appointments case.

Elahi who is accused of alleged illegal recuritments in the Punjab Assembly was produced before the court of Justice Shehram Sarwar.

Parvez Elahi was granted bail against a surety bond of Rs100,000 in the case.

Elahi is among several PTI leaders and workers who had been arrested amid the crackdown on the PTI leadership following the violent riots in the country after the former prime minister’s first arrest on May 9.

The illegal recruitment case

Parvez Elahi has been arrested multiple times since June 1 in several cases, with the latest to be made on September 18 the Punjab ACE.

According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records.