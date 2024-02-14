“The tragedy of the Civil War is that it was not fought over whether slavery was right or wrong, but over whether the federal government had the right to tell states what to do.” –Steven Pinker.

The Missouri Compromise of 1820 was a land­mark agreement in American history, aimed at resolving the contentious issue of slavery expansion in the newly acquired territories of the United States. Crafted by Henry Clay, it admitted Mis­souri as a slave state and Maine as a free state, main­taining the delicate balance between free and slave states in the Union. Additionally, it established a line across the Louisiana Territory, north of which slav­ery was prohibited. While initially hailed as a tem­porary solution, the compromise ultimately high­lighted the deep-rooted tensions over slavery that would eventually lead to the American Civil War.