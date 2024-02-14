PML-N potential candidates for key positions

The leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is currently considering potential candidates for the Punjab cabinet.

According to sources, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated Maryam Nawaz for the position of chief minister of Punjab. The cabinet is expected to consist of around 30 members, introducing young talent along with experienced leaders.

Party sources said there was a likelihood of having Malik Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Faisal Ayub in the cabinet.

The party is also contemplating the names of Bilal Yaseen, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, Azma Bukhari, Zakia Shahnawaz, and Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman for various roles.