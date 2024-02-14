Wednesday, February 14, 2024
PML-N, PPP hold first meeting under committee for govt formation

Web Desk
7:09 PM | February 14, 2024
The committee formed by the PML-N and PPP to form a government in the country met on Wednesday for the first time since its inception, with political bigwigs in attendance.

PML-N's Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and PPP's Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saeed Ghani and others attended the meeting.

The committe agreed on completing the process of govt formation at the earliest. The suggestions derived from consultations between the committee members will be presented before the high leaderships of both the parties, who will take the final decision. 

