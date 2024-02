President Pakistan Muslim League-N Shehbaz Sharif held a detailed meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

They discussed post-election situation.

PML-N leaders Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ishaq Dar and Malik Ahmad Khan and JU-F leaders Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Rashid Soomro, and Zia-ur-Rehman were also presented in the meeting.