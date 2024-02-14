PML-N’s Asif expresses 'reservation' on Feb 8 polls, terms it country's controversial election

The PML-N has expressed expressed "reservations" on the February 8 polls saying that the country's history is filled with controversial elections.

"Apart from only a few elections, most of the polls in Pakistan's history have been controversial," PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said.

"Allegations of rigging are being made in all [four] provinces," he added.

The former defence minister also said that the PTI is silent on the poll results of KP — where they have won over 80 seats and are set to form their government — and are complaining of rigging where they have lost.