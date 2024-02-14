Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N’s Asif expresses 'reservation' on Feb 8 polls, terms it country's controversial election

PML-N’s Asif expresses 'reservation' on Feb 8 polls, terms it country's controversial election
Web Desk
9:52 PM | February 14, 2024
National

The PML-N has expressed expressed "reservations" on the February 8 polls saying that the country's history is filled with controversial elections.

"Apart from only a few elections, most of the polls in Pakistan's history have been controversial," PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said.

"Allegations of rigging are being made in all [four] provinces," he added.

The former defence minister also said that the PTI is silent on the poll results of KP — where they have won over 80 seats and are set to form their government — and are complaining of rigging where they have lost.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024