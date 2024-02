ATTOCK - Police have arrested two anti-social elements and recovered 30 litre liquor and 500 kites from their possession. Cases under the act have been regis­tered against them and have been sent behind the bars. During the first attempt, Hazro police re­covered 30 litre liquor from Daud Arshad who was traveling by his pri­vate car. During the sec­ond attempt, police ar­rested Rasool Khan and recovered 500 kites and five rolls of string.