Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation

KARACHI - The Gabol Town Police apprehended a suspect al­legedly involved in the distribution and circulation of counterfeit currency.

The arrest, conducted at Shafiq Mor, was based on intelligence, according to District Central Police spokesperson. Arrested was identified as Saeed Khan, son of Fareed Khan.

During the operation, authorities seized 54,000 fake Pakistani currency notes from the suspect’s possession. Additionally, the accused has a his­tory of previous arrests in Ferozabad, Korangi, and Samanabad police stations. A case has been registered against him and transferred to the in­vestigative authorities for further action.