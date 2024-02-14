Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation

Our Staff Reporter
February 14, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Gabol Town Police apprehended a suspect al­legedly involved in the distribution and circulation of counterfeit currency. 

The arrest, conducted at Shafiq Mor, was based on intelligence, according to District Central Police spokesperson. Arrested was identified as Saeed Khan, son of Fareed Khan. 

During the operation, authorities seized 54,000 fake Pakistani currency notes from the suspect’s possession. Additionally, the accused has a his­tory of previous arrests in Ferozabad, Korangi, and Samanabad police stations. A case has been registered against him and transferred to the in­vestigative authorities for further action.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1707800612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024