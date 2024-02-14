Police arrest suspected outlaw in wounded condition

HYDERABAD - The A-Section police shot and injured a suspect during an ex­change of fire near Amani Shah graveyard in Latifabad before apprehending the suspect.

A police spokesperson in­formed here on Tuesday that two suspects riding on a motor­bike tried to escape when they were signaled by a police mo­bile van to stop.

He added that the police chased the motorbike which ended up in an exchange of fire during which Ghulam Qadir Kaleri alias Qaidru sustained a gunshot and was injured.

The spokesperson said that Kaleri was arrested and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery but his accomplice escaped. He said the police were checking the previous criminal record of Kaleri.