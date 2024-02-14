Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest suspected outlaw in wounded condition

Our Staff Reporter
February 14, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The A-Section police shot and injured a suspect during an ex­change of fire near Amani Shah graveyard in Latifabad before apprehending the suspect.

A police spokesperson in­formed here on Tuesday that two suspects riding on a motor­bike tried to escape when they were signaled by a police mo­bile van to stop.

He added that the police chased the motorbike which ended up in an exchange of fire during which Ghulam Qadir Kaleri alias Qaidru sustained a gunshot and was injured.

The spokesperson said that Kaleri was arrested and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery but his accomplice escaped. He said the police were checking the previous criminal record of Kaleri.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1707800612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024