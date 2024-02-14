Police arrest 22 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 22 out­laws including 6 professional beggars from differ­ent areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their posses­sion, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, following the special directions of Islam­abad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have in­tensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Karachi company police team arrested an accused namely Munir Ahmed and recovered 480 gram hashish from his possession. The Golra police team arrested an ac­cused namely Manan Jameel involved in illegally gas refilling. The Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Irshad Ahmed involved in illegally gas refilling. Likewise, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Altaf Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The Shams Colony police team arrested two ac­cused namely Dost Muhammad and Nadeem Khan and recovered one iron punch and 1,110 gram hashish from their possession. Similarly, the Khan­na police team arrested an accused namely Azhar and recovered one iron punch from his possession, while the police team also arrested two accused namely Nasrullah and Muhammad Sher involved in illegally gas refilling and petrol selling.

Moreover, the Humak police team arrested two accused namely Abid Ali and Nasir Ali and recov­ered one 30 bore pistol and 307 gram heroin from their possession. The Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Ghulam Hussain and recov­ered one 12 bore gun from his possession.

Furthermore, the Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Sarfraz and Sha­keel and recovered 380 gram heroin and 25 liters liquor from their possession, while the police team arrested two accused namely Tasawar Hussain and Shahid Rehman involved in illegally selling petrol and gas refilling.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the ongoing crackdown against profes­sional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police appre­hended six professional beggars. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal ele­ments. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.

Also, Islamabad Capital Police Aabpara police team have arrested a wanted member of a noto­rious bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike theft activities and recovered two stolen motor­bikes from his possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Na­sir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police had cat­egorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a notorious bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities in various areas of Aabpara police station. The accused was identified as Zo­haib. Police team also recovered two stolen motor­bikes from his possession.

Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is un­derway. Islamabad Capital City Police officer (IC­CPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior of­ficials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and said that safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.