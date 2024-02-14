Police book 4 PML-N leaders in PTI former MPA Ch Adnan murder case

RAWALPINDI - In a major development, the police have booked some 7 persons includ­ing four leaders of PML-N in PTI ex-MPA Chaudhry Adnan murder case and began investigation, informed sources on Thursday.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged with Police Sta­tion (PS) Civil Lines under sections 302/34 of PPC on complaint of Chaudhry Nadim Iqbal, the brother in law of slain legislator Chauhdry Adnan, they said.

The accused have been identified as PML-N former Senator Chaudhry Tan­vir Ali Khan, his sons Barrister Danial Chaudhry (newly elected MNA from NA-57), Usama Chaudhry, brother Chaudhry Changez Ali Khan, Luqman Kamil and two unknown gunmen, they said.

According to contents of FIR, the applicant Chaudhry Nadim Iqbal told police his brother in law Chaudhry Adnan along with Fazal Rabi and Chaudhry Zaheer Khan was travelling in his vehicle from Askari 13 to Jhanda Cheechi being backed by anoth­er vehicle with Zahid Hafeez and Ahtesham Sakhawat on board.

He said as Chaudhry Adnan made a stop­over at red signal at McDonald Chowk ous­tide Jinnah Park, two assassins riding on bike and wearing shal­war kameez appeared from somewhere and opened indiscriminate firing with pistols on Chaudhry Adnan sitting at driving seat. Resul­tantly, Chaudhry Adnan suffered multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to Benazir Bhutto Hos­pital where he died due to fatal injuries.