Police book 4 PML-N leaders in PTI former MPA Ch Adnan murder case

RAWALPINDI - In a major development, the police have booked some 7 persons including four leaders of PML-N in PTI ex-MPA Chaudhry Adnan murder case and began investigation, informed sources on Thursday.
The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged with Police Station (PS) Civil Lines under sections 302/34 of PPC on complaint of Chaudhry Nadim Iqbal, the brother in law of slain legislator Chauhdry Adnan, they said.
The accused have been identified as PML-N former Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, his sons Barrister Danial Chaudhry (newly elected MNA from NA-57), Usama Chaudhry, brother Chaudhry Changez Ali Khan, Luqman Kamil and two unknown gunmen, they said.
According to contents of FIR, the applicant Chaudhry Nadim Iqbal told police his brother in law Chaudhry Adnan along with Fazal Rabi and Chaudhry Zaheer Khan was travelling in his vehicle from Askari 13 to Jhanda Cheechi being backed by another vehicle with Zahid Hafeez and Ahtesham Sakhawat on board.
He said as Chaudhry Adnan made a stopover at red signal at McDonald Chowk oustide Jinnah Park, two assassins riding on bike and wearing shalwar kameez appeared from somewhere and opened indiscriminate firing with pistols on Chaudhry Adnan sitting at driving seat. Resultantly, Chaudhry Adnan suffered multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to Benazir Bhutto Hospital where he died due to fatal injuries.