Police constable martyred while on duty with judge in Karachi

KARACHI - A police constable assigned to guard a judge was ambushed and killed by unknown armed assailants who managed to escape the scene on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Shaheed Ahlkar, was serving as a gunman in Security One alongside the judge. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, the attack is being treated as a targeted killing. Reports indicate that the assailants targeted the constable as he was leaving his home for duty on Tuesday morning.
Police investigators recovered two 9mm pistol shells from the crime scene, which have been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are exploring various angles to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.