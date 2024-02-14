Police constable martyred while on duty with judge in Karachi

KARACHI - A police constable assigned to guard a judge was ambushed and killed by unknown armed assailants who managed to es­cape the scene on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Shaheed Ahlkar, was serving as a gun­man in Security One alongside the judge. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, the attack is being treated as a targeted killing. Reports indicate that the as­sailants targeted the constable as he was leaving his home for duty on Tuesday morning.

Police investigators recov­ered two 9mm pistol shells from the crime scene, which have been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investi­gation. Authorities are explor­ing various angles to unravel the circumstances surround­ing the incident.