Police pay homage to martyrs of Mall Road blast

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Yom-e- Shahuda Faisal Chowk, Mall Road Lahore is a day to remember all the martyrs of Punjab Police especially Faisal Chowk Mall Road blast . Brave officers and officials of the police force are committed to sacrifice their lives for protecting the lives and properties of the citizens, he said. IGP Punjab said that on 13th February in 2017 Police officers and officials embraced martyrdom at Faisal Chowk Mall Road Lahore. DIG Captain (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen, SSP Zahid Gondal, ASI Muhammad Ameen, Head Constable Ismatullah, Constables Muhammad Aslam, Irfan Mehmood and Nadeem Tanveer were among those who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar saluted the brave martyrs of the Faisal Chowk (Charing Cross) incident. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives in the line of duty. IGP Punjad said that eternal sacrifices of martyred police officers and soldiers will always remain fresh in our hearts. Moreover a tribute and prayer ceremony was held in memory of the martyrs of Faisal Chowk Mall Road Blast at Yadgar-e-Shahuda of Central Police Office. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid tribute to the brave martyrs who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty on 13 February 2017. Prayers were held for DIG Captain (Retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen and SSP Zahid Gondal, along with other martyrs. All the officers of the Central Police Office were present at the ceremony organized at Yadgare- Shahuda. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that all the martyrs including DIG Captain (Rtd) Syed Ahmed Mobeen and SSP Zahid Gondal have sacrificed their lives in the path of duty. Punjab Police will never forget the eternal sacrifices of these brave martyrs, he added. Meanwhile, a meeting convened to assess the performance of Civil Lines and Cantt Divisions was chaired by Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana. During the session, the CCPO meticulously reviewed the divisions’ performance and instructed concerned officers to expedite the resolution of pending matters such as road certificates, cases of electricity theft, and ongoing investigations. Emphasizing the imperative to curb criminal activities.