Political leadership expresses commitment to unite, set aside differences in country’s interest

The political leadership of the country has expressed the commitment to unite and set aside their differences in the larger interest of the country.

Addressing a news conference flanked by PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML (Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, and Convener MQM Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in Islamabad, President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif termed deteriorating economic conditions as the biggest challenge for the upcoming government and called for joint efforts to steer the country out of this crisis.

He emphasized the need to formulate a mechanism for reducing the burden of foreign debt and curbing the unbridled inflation in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the coalition parties to support PML-N in the formation of government.

He said if PTI backed winning candidates think that they have achieved the desired number of seats for formation of the government, they must come forward.

Replying to a question, the PML-N President said Maryam Nawaz will be the candidate for the office of Punjab Chief Minister.

In his part, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said political leadership of the country is able to manage the affairs of country in a befitting manner. He urged for reconciliation and seeking commonalities among the political parties to run the country in a smooth way.

Convener MQM Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui dubbed safeguarding the interests of country as the foremost priority of his party. He also gave assurance to support PML-N in the process of the formation of government.

Former Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani also pledged to support PML-N for the vital interest of the country.

Reposing trust on the PML-N leadership, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Chairman Abdul Aleem Khan expressed hope that PML-N will make best decisions for the betterment of country.

PML (Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said economic agenda should be the topmost priority of the upcoming government.