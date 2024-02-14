PPP okays PML-N candidate for PM’s slot: Bilawal

PPP chairman says his party will compete for constitutional offices such as Presidency, Chairman Senate, NA Speaker n Hopes Asif Ali Zardari will reassume office of President n PPP will try to form governments in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday withdrew from the race for the slot of Prime Minister and announced that his party will support the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate.
“PPP has decided that while we are not in the position to join the federal government, nor are we interested in taking ministries in such a setup, we also don’t want to see political chaos in the country. We don’t want to see a perpetual crisis in our country, the PPP Chairman said while addressing post-elections press conference here in Islamabad on Tuesday evening.
Bilawal said that the PPP will not become a part of the federal cabinet but will extend its support to the upcoming government on an issue-to-issue basis, particularly on important votes such as budget, legislation, and the election of the Prime Minister.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari noted that as his party lacks the required mandate for government formation, he will not put himself forward as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. He mentioned that the PML-N had reached out to the PPP regarding the formation of the government. Additionally, he highlighted that the PTI had announced it would not engage with any political parties regarding government formation.
In response to a question, he stated that it is the prerogative of the PML-N or others to nominate any person for the office of Prime Minister.
To another question, the PPP chairman expressed that his party will attempt to form governments in Sindh and Balochistan, as well as compete for constitutional offices such as the Presidency, Chairman Senate, and Speaker of the National Assembly. He expressed his preference for former President Asif Ali Zardari to reassume the office of the president.
When asked further, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari affirmed that his party accepts the election results despite having reservations. He urged all political parties, including the PTI, to prioritise Pakistan’s interests and abandon the politics of extremism and personal enmity, emphasizing the need for both political and economic stability in the country.
Bilawal said his party failed to get a mandate to form a government in the federation so the PPP had decided to support the PML-N nominee. This decision offers a deep dive into the complexities of the country’s political landscape amidst heightened instability. The two-day CEC deliberation delved into the pressing need for stability amid concerns of a looming crisis in the nation. Bilawal said his father Asif Ali Zardari will be the party candidate for the President’s post and the PPP will also contest for the National Assembly Speaker and Chairman Senate’s positions. “The nation needs Asif Ali Zardari as the President for unity. Not that he is my father but because the nation needs him,” he stressed.
Despite claims of victory from both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PTI-backed candidates emerged victorious with the highest number of seats, securing 93 out of a total of 264 declared seats.
PML-N, led by Nawaz Sharif, secured 75 seats, making it the largest party, while the PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, secured 54 seats, placing it second.
However, PTI founder Imran Khan has unequivocally rejected the possibility of forming a coalition with PML-N, PPP, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement after extensive consultations among various parties.
With no single party securing a majority, coalition talks appeared inevitable, especially since PML-N has already garnered support from some independent candidates. The formal discussions between PML-N and PPP commenced over the weekend to explore the possibility of forming a coalition government.
Bilawal articulated the PPP’s principled stance of prioritizing Pakistan’s emergence from its multifaceted crises, resonating with the party’s longstanding slogan of ‘Pakistan Khappay’ (We Want Pakistan).
He acknowledged the PPP’s lack of a decisive mandate to form the federal government, thereby withdrawing himself from contention for the prime ministerial candidacy. Instead, he outlined a strategic approach, considering potential alliances to avert political chaos.
Bilwal said despite past grievances with the PM-N, the PPP’s willingness to engage with them highlighted the imperative of political stability over partisan interests. “This pragmatic stance reflects a broader commitment to national welfare and governance effectiveness,” he added.
Beyond immediate governance concerns, Bilawal spoke about the intricacies of electoral integrity, acknowledging PPP’s reservations over irregularities in the electoral process.
“The PPP’s intent to address these issues underscores its commitment to upholding democratic norms and transparency,” he contended. Bilawal’s discourse transcends mere political maneuvering, discussing the broader implications of populist challenges to democratic institutions.
Cautioning against the divisive allure of populism and advocating for consensus-based politics, he underscored the need to safeguard democratic principles amidst global trends of democratic erosion.
Bilawal’s emphasis on peace and progress in Karachi amidst Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s tactics underlined the PPP’s commitment to inclusive governance and stability, transcending ethnic divisions.