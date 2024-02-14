Wednesday, February 14, 2024
PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal’s decision

Agencies
February 14, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   In a significant turn of events, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders from central Punjab and Lahore chapters, have welcomed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s decision regarding the federal cabinet. They emphasized the unity within the PPP’s Central Executive Committee, which unanimously supported this stance. In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, Usman Malik and Khalid Rao expressed their appreciation for the PPP’s acceptance of the election results amidst the current political climate. Despite reservations, the PPP’s willingness to acknowledge the electoral outcome underscores its commitment to national stability and development.

