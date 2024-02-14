PPP’s winning candidate from NA-227 Dadu grants bail from SHC

HYDERABAD - The Sindh High Court (SHC) here on Tuesday granted bail to Imran Zafar Laghari, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) candidate who emerged successfully on NA-227 Dadu district, in a case of alleged assault on the law enforcement agencies on election day.

According to details, Laghari secured bail against a surety of Rs30,000. Laghari is among 7 nominated suspects in an FIR lodged at B-Sec­tion police station in Mehar taluka of Dadu on the state’s complaint.

The complainant SHO Muhammad Anwar Laghari charged Laghari, his uncle Qambar Ali Laghari, Nazar Panhwar, Aslam Solangi, and others for allegedly attacking soldiers of Pakistan Army who were deployed for the security of the ballot boxes. They have been nominated under section 6/7 of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and sections 148, 149, 324 and 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Earlier on February 12, the Dadu Police pro­duced them before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Naushehroferoze district.