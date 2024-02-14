Wednesday, February 14, 2024
PPP to make ‘no deal’ with PML-N for three constitutional posts

9:51 PM | February 14, 2024
Despite coming to an understanding for the next government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is expected to make “no deal” with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for three constitutional posts.

The Bilawal-led party eyed keeping three constitutional slots, including the president, the senate chairman, and the National Assembly (NA) speaker.

The sources added that the party, which has won 54 NA seats following the February 8 nationwide elections as per unofficial results, would field its own candidates for the aforementioned top slots.

