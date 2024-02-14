PPP yet to reveal name for Sindh CM

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Mur­taza Wahab has said that there is nothing ultimate in politics. The next chief minis­ter of Sindh will be a great jiyala. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says when the federal, provincial and city gov­ernments work together, it brings better results. We are going to form a government in Sindh, and if Bila­wal Bhutto also comes as the prime minister, his dream of serving the country and the city will be fulfilled. He said this while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of restoration of water supply and drainage system in Essa Nagri at a cost of Rs630 million on Tuesday. Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, mayor’s Special Represen­tative for Political Affairs Karamul­lah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Dil Mu­hammad, UC Chairperson Sanam Baloch, Project Director Usman Moazzam and other officers were also present on this occasion.

“Farooq Sattar should not raise the issue of mandate. He has won the seats of national and provincial assemblies, not for the local govern­ment. Every worker of the PPP will fulfil his promise made to the people, as soon as the PPP government is formed in the province. Large-scale development works will be started in the city. Essa Nagri was facing water and Sewerage problems since long, we promised them to solve the issue and now this 52-acre slum be­ing made a model katchi abadi. Seven more slums in Karachi’s seven dis­tricts will be made a model,” Wahab maintained. Karachi Mayor Barris­ter Murtaza Wahab said that Sanam Baloch is the elected UC chairman in Essa Nagri. Due to his attention, this project has been started under WS­SIP here. Work could not be started earlier due to the ban of the Election Commission. People of different na­tionalities live here. New lines are being laid to restore the sewerage and water system. Both works will be completed by December this year. This project will solve the needs of the area regarding water and sewer­age till 2050. Water and sewerage pipe lines of different size are being laid here with the construction of an underground and overhead water tank as reservoir.

The mayor said that with the com­pletion of this project, more than 30,000 population of Essa Nagri will get water supply, while the restored drainage system will also solve the problem of sewage water accumu­lation in Essa Nagri cemetery. “We believe in working for the people and don’t believe in colour, race and prejudice,” Wahab said.

He said that the Sindh province and Karachi had been neglected in alloca­tion of budget. “Despite all odds, we have started making health care facil­ities better. Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is a test case. Abbasi Shaheed Hospi­tal, Karachi Metropolitan University and KIHD’s Nursing School will be made better. There is a mafia in the city who does not want government hospitals to run. We have restored the laboratory of Abbasi Shaheed Hospi­tal. We are also improving other med­ical facilities,” he maintained.