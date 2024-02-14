Wednesday, February 14, 2024
PSL 9 Anthem featuring Ali Zafar, Aima Baig released

Web Sports Desk
9:28 PM | February 14, 2024
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 anthem featuring prominent singers Ali Zafar and Aima Bang has been released.

The anthem named “Khul k Khel” was written, composed and produced by Ali Zafar. The video of the song included snippets of all six teams and short clips of some of the moments from the previous edition.

“Ready for the ultimate banger of the season? Time for the HBL PSL Anthem Reveal! For a nation that's all heart, for people who live laugh and love boldly, this HBL PSL we invite you to sing along and let your hair down. Khul ke enjoy, Khul ke cheer and most importantly #KhulKeKhel pyaray!!” the description of the video read.

