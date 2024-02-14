PTF condoles young tennis player Zainab’s death

LAHORE - The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), with deep sorrow and profound grief, on Tuesday conveyed that Ms Zainab Ali Naqvi- a young tennis player, who had come to Islamabad from Karachi to participate in the ITF Juniors Tournaments, passed away last night on Feb­ruary 12, 2024 in Islamabad. PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Senator Salim Saiful­lah Khan, PTF Council mem­bers and the entire tennis fra­ternity offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. “May Allah bless the departed soul with eternal peace in Jannah-ul-Firdaus, Aameen,” they prayed. The matches of the ITF Juniors were postponed on Tuesday as a mark of respect in mem­ory of Ms Zainab and will be played today with the same schedule. A joint prayer was offered and one minute si­lence was observed by all the foreign and Pakistani players, parents, coaches and the PTF officials and staff.