PTF condoles young tennis player Zainab’s death

LAHORE - The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), with deep sorrow and profound grief, on Tuesday conveyed that Ms Zainab Ali Naqvi- a young tennis player, who had come to Islamabad from Karachi to participate in the ITF Juniors Tournaments, passed away last night on February 12, 2024 in Islamabad. PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, PTF Council members and the entire tennis fraternity offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. “May Allah bless the departed soul with eternal peace in Jannah-ul-Firdaus, Aameen,” they prayed. The matches of the ITF Juniors were postponed on Tuesday as a mark of respect in memory of Ms Zainab and will be played today with the same schedule. A joint prayer was offered and one minute silence was observed by all the foreign and Pakistani players, parents, coaches and the PTF officials and staff.