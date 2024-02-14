Punjab cabinet approves provision of 10,000 e-bikes to studentstreatment

LAHORE - The 40th session of the pro­vincial cabinet, convened un­der the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office, commend­ed the police, administration, and law enforcement agen­cies for their commendable efforts in ensuring peaceful conduct of the general elec­tions on February 8.

The CM conveyed his con­gratulations to the Punjab Chief Secretary, IGP and oth­ers for successfully oversee­ing the elections in a tran­quil manner, emphasising the effective role played by the caretaker government. He noted that voters exer­cised their democratic right in a calm atmosphere, elect­ing their representatives through transparent and free voting procedures. Express­ing gratitude for the achieved objectives, he stated that the caretaker government made earnest endeavours to pro­vide immediate relief to the populace. He further asserted the team’s satisfaction in hav­ing dedicated themselves to serving the public to the best of their abilities.

It was decided to provide seven thousand electric bikes to male students and three thousand to female students on interest-free and con­venient terms through The Bank of Punjab to mitigate the issue of smog. Additional­ly, the formation of an appel­late committee for the Punjab Charity Commission was ap­proved, along with the alloca­tion of funds for business fa­cilitation centres.

Furthermore, the installa­tion of automated external defibrillators in Rescue 1122 ambulances for the prompt treatment of heart attack patients received the cabinet’s nod. Approvals were also granted for the appointment of chair­persons for drug courts in Bahawalpur, Lahore and Multan, alongside the endorsement of de­cisions made in the 16th meeting of the standing committee on law and order. Provincial minis­ters, advisers, chief sec­retary, advocate gener­al Punjab, IGP, Chairman P&D, SMBR and others were also present.