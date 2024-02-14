RCDP gives 25 interest free auto-rickshaws to women

LAHORE - Rural Community Development Programme (RCDP) reaffirmed its commitment to the empowerment and financial independence of women with the distribution of 25 interest-free auto- rickshaws in a simple yet impactful ceremony held at Scheme More Branch Multan Road on Tuesday. Led by Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Murtaza Khokhar. The event marked another significant step towards fulfilling RCDP’s mission to uplift and support women across the province of Punjab. In his address, Muhammad Murtaza Khokhar emphasized the pivotal role women play in society, constituting more than 50 percent of the population. He reiterated RCDP’s unwavering dedication to empowering women, recognizing that their economic independence is fundamental to the overall development of communities. “Our efforts are laserfocused on providing women with the tools and opportunities they need to shape their destinies,” he stated, underscoring RCDP’s multifaceted approach to empowerment. Muhammad Murtaza Khokhar highlighted the strides RCDP has taken in fostering inclusivity and gender equality, with initiatives ranging from vocational training programs to entrepreneurship support. He emphasised the importance of breaking down systemic barriers that hinder women’s progress, advocating for policies that promote equal access to education, healthcare, and economic resources. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts involving government, civil society, and private sectors to create an enabling environment for women to thrive. “By harnessing the potential of our female population, we not only uplift individuals but also entire communities,” he said. Concluding with a call to action for sustained commitment towards gender parity. As applause filled the room, it was evident that Muhammad Murtaza Khokhar’s words resonated deeply, inspiring renewed determination to champion the rights and empowerment of women across the region. RCDP has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at fostering women’s entrepreneurship, offering comprehensive support through access to interest-free loans and tailored training programmes. By enabling women to embark on various business ventures, RCDP aims to not only enhance their economic prospects but also foster a culture of self-reliance and resilience. Kashif Riaz Malik, representing Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), commended RCDS’s efforts, highlighting the transformative impact of empowering women on socio-economic development. He emphasised the importance of collaborative endeavours between organizations and educational institutions to drive positive change and create opportunities for marginalized communities. The distribution of interest-free auto-rickshaws symbolizes RCDP’s unwavering commitment to fostering women’s economic empowerment and social inclusion. By equipping women with the means to generate income and pursue their aspirations, RCDP aims to catalyze positive change at the grassroots level, ultimately contributing to the broader development agenda of the nation.