Ready to work with any government formed in Pakistan: US

WASHINGTON - The United States is ready to work with any government that comes to power in Pakistan following last week’s general elections in the coun­try, State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller said Monday.

“It was clearly a competitive elec­tion in which people were able to exercise their choice,” Miller said in response to questions at his dai­ly press briefing. Replying to ques­tions, he said there is no new Paki­stani government yet, and that that discussions were still taking place in that regard. “But one of the things that we have said leading up to the elections, and we’ll continue to make clear, is that whoever the Pa­kistani people choose to represent them, we will work with that gov­ernment,” Miller added.

Thursday’s elections left no clear winners. To form a government, a party must win 133 of the 265 con­tested seats in the National Assem­bly. Questioned abut some alleged irregularities in the polls, Miller said the US wanted to see those “fully investigated.”“Let me just re­iterate that we do think that the claims of fraud need to be fully in­vestigated,” he said.

“But ultimately, we respect the democratic process and we’re ready to work with the government once it’s formed.” He also congratulated the Pakistani people — including election workers and observers, civ­il society members and journalists who protected the country’s dem­ocratic and electoral institutions — for participating in the elections.

“We did express concerns public­ly — we also expressed those con­cerns privately and joined the EU, the UK and other countries in do­ing so — with some irregularities that we saw in the process. We’ve conveyed the need for the Pakistani government to respect the will of the elections,” Miller said. “We em­phasize repeatedly … that we want to see the rule of law, respect for the Constitution, free press and vibrant civil society respected in the run-up to the elections. We continue to be­lieve that’s the case. We condemn political and election-related vio­lence and restrictions on Internet and cell phone service. Those neg­atively impacted the electoral ser­vice,” he further said.

“The claims of interference and fraud that we have seen raised, we want to ensure (those) are fully in­vestigated by Pakistan’s legal system and we will be continuing to moni­tor that in the days ahead,” he added.