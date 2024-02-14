Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Record-setting West Indies beat Australia in third T20

February 14, 2024
PERTH   -   The West Indies overcame Australia by 37 runs, thanks to a record-breaking sixth-wicket stand between Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford in Perth. The duo’s explosive batting propelled the West Indies to a formidable 220-6, leaving Australia trailing with 183-5, despite David Warner’s val­iant 81 in his final domestic appearance. The match saw the West Indies recover from a precarious start, losing three wickets in the first three overs. Russell, with a fierce 71 off 29 balls, and Rutherford, with an unbeaten 67 off 40, forged a 139-run partner­ship—the highest for the sixth wicket in T20I history—to set a new benchmark. Australia’s chase began promisingly, with Warner reaching his 3,000th T20 run en route to a half-century. However, the West Indies’ tight bowling, particu­larly from Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd, who took crucial wickets, derailed Aus­tralia’s momentum. Despite a late effort from Tim David, who scored 41, Australia couldn’t bridge the gap, end­ing their chase at 183-5. 

