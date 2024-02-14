Rossouw replaces Sarfaraz as Quetta Gladiators’ captain

KARACHI - Rilee Rossouw has replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as Quetta Gladiators’ captain for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, announced the franchise on Tuesday. Sarfaraz, who led Quetta to three finals and their only title win in 2019, will participate in this year’s edition only as a wicketkeeper batter. Rossouw and Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel were the top contenders to replace Sarfaraz as the skipper but the franchise ultimately decided to go with the prolific South African batter, who was one of their most important players during the 2019 PSL title win.
Earlier, Quetta’s owner Nadeem Omer, who has always praised Sarfaraz, confirmed to Geo News that the wicketkeeper batter aims to take a break from captaincy. “Sarfaraz wants to take a break from captaincy with new head coach Shane Watson set to decide who will lead the side after consulting with the team management,” Nadeem said.
Nadeem also expressed his satisfaction with the return of Shane Watson, who joined the franchise in 2018 and was the leading run-scorer hitting 430 runs at a strike rate of 143.81, a performance which earned him the Player-of-the-Tournament award of the 2019 campaign.
He also urged Kevin Pietersen to return to the franchise and combine forces with Watson to guide Quetta to glory. “The old family of Quetta Gladiators has started coming together again. Pietersen should also come with Quetta Gladiators in some role,” he said.
It must be noted that PSL 9 will be held in four cities — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi — with the final of the event taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.