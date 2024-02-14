Rossouw replaces Sarfaraz as Quetta Gladiators’ captain

KARACHI - Rilee Rossouw has replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as Quetta Gladiators’ captain for the Pak­istan Super League (PSL) sea­son 9, announced the franchise on Tuesday. Sarfaraz, who led Quetta to three finals and their only title win in 2019, will par­ticipate in this year’s edition only as a wicketkeeper batter. Rossouw and Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel were the top contend­ers to replace Sarfaraz as the skipper but the franchise ulti­mately decided to go with the prolific South African batter, who was one of their most important players during the 2019 PSL title win.

Earlier, Quetta’s owner Nadeem Omer, who has always praised Sarfaraz, confirmed to Geo News that the wicket­keeper batter aims to take a break from captaincy. “Sar­faraz wants to take a break from captaincy with new head coach Shane Watson set to decide who will lead the side after consulting with the team management,” Nadeem said.

Nadeem also expressed his satisfaction with the return of Shane Watson, who joined the franchise in 2018 and was the leading run-scorer hitting 430 runs at a strike rate of 143.81, a performance which earned him the Player-of-the-Tournament award of the 2019 campaign.

He also urged Kevin Pieters­en to return to the franchise and combine forces with Wat­son to guide Quetta to glory. “The old family of Quetta Glad­iators has started coming to­gether again. Pietersen should also come with Quetta Gladia­tors in some role,” he said.

It must be noted that PSL 9 will be held in four cities — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi — with the final of the event taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Ka­rachi on March 18.