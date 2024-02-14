Wednesday, February 14, 2024
RWMC ensures cleanliness of Tehsil Gujar Khan

APP
February 14, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Rawalpindi Waste Manage­ment Company (RWMC) was ensuring the cleanliness of all tehsils of the district including Tehsil Gujar Khan.

According to a RWMC spokesman, the company had deployed additional workers in evening shift in Gujar Khan to ensure the sanitation of the rural areas. He informed that camps were being organized across the district to create awareness about the impor­tance of cleanliness. 

He said that cleanliness was necessary to eliminate smog and dengue and urged the resi­dents not to burn waste or any chemical in the open as it was a leading source of various dis­eases and smog.

In case of any complaint, citi­zens were asked to register their complaints on helpline num­ber 1139, which would be ad­dressed immediately, he added.

