Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Salman Akram Raja challenges Aun Chaudhry’s election win in IHC

1:43 PM | February 14, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Salman Akram Raja on Wednesday challenged Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Awn Chaudhry’s election win in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

As per details, the petition was filed by PTI-backed candidate Salman Akram Raja in IHC against the notification of election win in NA-128 Lahore.

He urged the court to suspend the notification of Aun Chaudhry’s victory in election 2024 from NA-128 Lahore.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from releasing election result of National Assembly constituency (NA-128) in Lahore, where PTI-backed independent candidate was contesting against IPP candidate Awn Chaudhry.

The directives were issued on a petition filed by Salman Akram Raja, who claimed the returning officer (RO) violated the election act by not releasing the election result.

It is pertinent to mention here that according to ECP results Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Awn Chaudhry was backed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured victory in NA-128 Lahore with 172,576 votes, against PTI backed independent candidate with 159,024 votes.

