Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SC directs Evacuee Trust to upload details of Temples, Gurdwaras

SC directs Evacuee Trust to upload details of Temples, Gurdwaras
Agencies
February 14, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday directed the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to upload the details of all Temples and Gurdwaras in the country on the website along with pictures. 

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, hearing the case, remarked that this is the property of cer­tain minorities and the public. The lands used to be grabbed due to which the facts were being hid­den, he said.On the query of the bench, Chairman ETPB said that there were a total of 19 functional Gurdwaras in the country. Expressing displeasure, the CJP asked the officials why all the details were not uploaded by the board. 

During the hearing, the chief justice expressed annoyance with Ikram Chaudhry Advocate, the lawyer of ETPB, and asked why they wanted to hide the facts. The lawyer said that all the details had already been submitted to the court previous­ly. The case was later adjourned.

MCB Islamic Bank posts pre tax profit of Rs10.6b

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1707800612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024