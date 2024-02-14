SC rejects police report on Jaranwala incident

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday rejected the police report on the Jaranwala incident, saying that no relevant information provided about the FIRs registered against the miscreants, and what is the stage of their cases.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mussarat Hilali conducted hearing of the case of Jaranwala incident.
It noted that it is not clear how many persons were nominated, and though the challans of the incident have been submitted in the courts under Section 193 of the CrPC, but it is not clear what is the stage of the cases and names of the courts where the cases are pending.
The court said the State must have acted expeditiously, it must have shown the priority and have concluded its trial to forestall such attacks on minority communities’ houses, and places of worship.
It said the report is unsatisfactory and, therefore, is dismissed. The report has not shown the manner, and even identified who the attackers were and which party they were associated with. It appears they have no intention to bring to book the real culprits. It also appears they are intimidated by miscreants.
The bench issued the warning in the strongest term and directed thorough investigation of the matter and rigorous perusal of the matter. It expected that the policemen found involved in the incident would be suspended or removed. It directed that a thorough report in such terms be submitted on the next date.
The Punjab government was directed to submit a report regarding the construction and the reconstruction done by the government itself and the compensation paid to those who have reconstructed or built their houses damaged by the mob during the Jaranwala incident.
The court said that the notice is also issued to the Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General of Punjab and to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, asking the ministry to share the report if they have regarding creating inter-faith harmony in the society.
About the Jaranwala incident, the court said vicious attacks were launched on churches, houses and graveyards of the Christians of Jaranwala on 16th August, 2023.
The court noted that the attacks on large scales arise on account of lack of education, hatred, and suspicion, and the miscreant used the religion to attack the properties, and worship places of minorities. These matters are such that they need to be tackled by the society as whole. The considerable responsibility rests on federal and provincial governments to encourage interfaith and social harmony dialogue and rightly denounce when the non-Muslims’ houses and worship places come under attack. All citizens of Pakistan deserve to be treated equally and the respect comes from the constitution.
During the proceedings, the leaders of Sikh community informed the Court that Gurdwaras and Mandir which are in the control of ETPB are not being preserved. They apprised that there are two categories of Gurdwara and Mandir; one is the place of worship, while the other are very old and have become historical heritage.
The Court noted that such categories need to be protected and preserved not only for the adherence of faith, but those also demonstrating the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan. The representative of the ETPB informed that the places of worship properties of Sikh and Hindu have been completed and finalised. He also submitted the volumous report.
The Court noted that the report appears to be a simple list of properties, which are managed by the ETPB. The chief justice told the ETPB representative that the Court requires that the separate categories of Gurdwaras and the Mandir and the place associated with their religions, but managed by the Board. The bench therefore directed him to put up such information on ETPB website, so that it is accessible to everyone. All the revenue authorities were directed to assist the ETPB. In case the property is in litigation then the same be marked and mentioned in the report. The Board representative was given six weeks to complete the report.